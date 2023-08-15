Xisco Munoz says he will use the carrot and the stick to get the most out of Sheffield Wednesday's latest addition, Djeidi Gassama.

The French under-20 international joins from Paris Saint-Germain with a glowing reputation but as yet his talent is untapped at senior level.

Gassama has been in excellent goalscoring form for PSG's under-19s since returning after a loan spell in Belgium with Eupen. He has five goals in his last six games for them.

The 19-year-old only scored twice in last season's Jupiler League (and had one assist), but was limited to six starts, coming off the bench 13 times.

TALENT: But Djeidi Gassama is still raw

Gassama’s only senior appearance for PSG was a substitute at Montpellier in May 2022, but he scored five goals and made two more in eight appearances in that season's UEFA Youth League with then first-team manager Mauricio Pochettino commenting: "He's going to become very important."

Munoz sees it as the job of his coaching staff to coax the potential out of the youngster.

“He’s a young guy and a good talent," the Spaniard told his club's official website.

“We need to understand that he is 19-years-old, we will try to help him show the capacity he has.

“The rhythm of him is very high, he has speed and a good finish, this is one of the things we need and what we want in our team.

“He will add value to our club in the future. At some moments we will give him love, and other moments we will try to push him to try and get better.”

Gassama is primarily a right-footed left winger but often played in a front two at Eupen last season.

He should therefore have no problem adapting if Munoz follows through on his suggestion he may switch to a 3-5-2 formation to try to have more control of the midfield.

The Owls have lost their opening two Championship games of the season and saw just 20 and 27 per cent of the ball against Southampton and Hull City respectively.