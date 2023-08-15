All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Xisco Munoz on how Sheffield Wednesday plan to get the best out of Djeidi Gassama

Xisco Munoz says he will use the carrot and the stick to get the most out of Sheffield Wednesday's latest addition, Djeidi Gassama.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

The French under-20 international joins from Paris Saint-Germain with a glowing reputation but as yet his talent is untapped at senior level.

Gassama has been in excellent goalscoring form for PSG's under-19s since returning after a loan spell in Belgium with Eupen. He has five goals in his last six games for them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19-year-old only scored twice in last season's Jupiler League (and had one assist), but was limited to six starts, coming off the bench 13 times.

TALENT: But Djeidi Gassama is still rawTALENT: But Djeidi Gassama is still raw
TALENT: But Djeidi Gassama is still raw

Gassama’s only senior appearance for PSG was a substitute at Montpellier in May 2022, but he scored five goals and made two more in eight appearances in that season's UEFA Youth League with then first-team manager Mauricio Pochettino commenting: "He's going to become very important."

Munoz sees it as the job of his coaching staff to coax the potential out of the youngster.

“He’s a young guy and a good talent," the Spaniard told his club's official website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We need to understand that he is 19-years-old, we will try to help him show the capacity he has.

“The rhythm of him is very high, he has speed and a good finish, this is one of the things we need and what we want in our team.

“He will add value to our club in the future. At some moments we will give him love, and other moments we will try to push him to try and get better.”

Gassama is primarily a right-footed left winger but often played in a front two at Eupen last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He should therefore have no problem adapting if Munoz follows through on his suggestion he may switch to a 3-5-2 formation to try to have more control of the midfield.

The Owls have lost their opening two Championship games of the season and saw just 20 and 27 per cent of the ball against Southampton and Hull City respectively.

The Owls have looked short of pace at times up front this season too but Gassama will be the ninth new player integrated into the squad – Reece James has also made his loan move from Blackpool permanent – since Munoz arrived in July.

Related topics:Mauricio PochettinoBelgium