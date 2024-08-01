York City transfer news: Former Doncaster Rovers defender joins Minstermen

York City have signed former Doncaster Rovers left-back Cameron John on a free transfer following a successful trial.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in the centre, has signed a two-year contract after rejecting a new Rochdale contract at the end of last season.

John played in the youth systems at Southend United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but made his senior debut on loan at Doncaster, at Grimsby Town in the League Cup in August 2019.

He scored on his League One debut days later, and in his fourth appearance for the South Yorkshire club, in the Football League Trophy. After 21 appearances in all competitions and one further goal, he signed permanently in the summer of 2020.

A year later, then Rochdale signed him for what would be the campaign that saw them drop out of the Football League.