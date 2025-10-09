Yorkshire pair on September's Championship player of the month shortlist
The Yorkshire-based pair are on a four-man shorttlist for the award, with the winner to be announced on Friday morning.
With five goals and an assists, the credentials of former Bradford City, Barnsley and Sheffield United forward McBurnie are obvious.
The 29-year-old joined Hull on a free transfer from Las Palmas in the summer and has been an inspired signing, finding the net in all four September matches.
He is already nearly halfway to the 15-goal tally Acun Ilicali demanded of him when he signed, with the chairman/owner upgrading that to 20 now the Scotland international has seven on the board already.
Bannan's contribution is less easily measured by numbers but his leadership on and off the field has been hugely important during a difficult time for an inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday side handicapped by injuries and financial crises.
That said, he contributed a goal and two assists in September, with his curling free-kick setting the team on the road to their first victory of the campaign, 2-0 at Portsmouth.
Charlton Athletic wing-back James Bree and former Hull winger Jaden Philogene, now at Ipswich Town are their rivals for the prize. Philogene's highlight was a hat-trick in the crushing 5-0 victory over Sheffield United which led to the sacking of Ruben Selles.