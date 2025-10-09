Yorkshire pair on September's Championship player of the month shortlist

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is up against Hull City striker Oli McBurnie to be September's Championship playerof the month.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire-based pair are on a four-man shorttlist for the award, with the winner to be announced on Friday morning.

With five goals and an assists, the credentials of former Bradford City, Barnsley and Sheffield United forward McBurnie are obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old joined Hull on a free transfer from Las Palmas in the summer and has been an inspired signing, finding the net in all four September matches.

LEADER: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan (Image: Steve Ellis)

He is already nearly halfway to the 15-goal tally Acun Ilicali demanded of him when he signed, with the chairman/owner upgrading that to 20 now the Scotland international has seven on the board already.

Bannan's contribution is less easily measured by numbers but his leadership on and off the field has been hugely important during a difficult time for an inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday side handicapped by injuries and financial crises.

That said, he contributed a goal and two assists in September, with his curling free-kick setting the team on the road to their first victory of the campaign, 2-0 at Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad