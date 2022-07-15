Sheffield Wednesday's latest £18m market value compared to Barnsley, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and other League One rivals

Ahead of the new season, we took a look at player and club market values to gauge which ends of the table each team should be competing at. Yorkshire's two League One representatives, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, are among the early favourites to be promoted.

The market values of each team, gathered by Transfermarkt, offer a fair indication of the divide in wealth within any given league, and also open up a debate over whether the wildly-inflated transfer market provides an accurate representation of a footballer's true worth.

Transfermarkt have recently updated their player market values ahead of the upcoming campaign, and we've taken a look at where the value of Wednesday's and Barnsley's squads rank alongside their third-tier rivals.

As well as that, we've identified every club's most valuable player and how each team's value has either rose or fallen in the last 12 months.

A change in a team's value will occur depending on player arrivals and departures as well as how a player's value can rise or fall depending on form.

More changes can be expected over the coming weeks as players continue to move in and out of Yorkshire's two League One clubs...

24th: Exeter City Current market value: £1.26m. Market value difference since July 2021: -35.6%(£-698k). Most valuable player: Jonathan Grounds (£270k).

23rd: Accrington Stanley Current market value: £1.26m. Market value difference since July 2021: -1.8 %(£-23k). Most valuable player: Ethan Hamilton (£270k).

22nd: Cambridge United Current market value: £1.53m. Market value difference since July 2021: 15.3%(£203k). Most valuable player: Brandon Haunstrup (£315k).

21st: Bristol Rovers Current market value: £1.71m. Market value difference since July 2021: -47.6%(£-1.55m). Most valuable player: Jordan Rossiter (£315k).