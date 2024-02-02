At 23, the winger is not quite a raw spring chicken but is not a player blessed with bags of experience. He is, however, a man with a point to prove.

His talent has never been in question and he has had quite the footballing education, having developed within the youth systems of Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United secured his services in January 2020, landing a player who boasted an exciting amount of potential. He has shown promise at Elland Road but a record of 30 appearances in four years at the club tells the story of a player with a lot still to learn.

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

His move to Wednesday, the third loan switch of his Leeds career, is another opportunity for the Colombia international to realise his potential.

Here is what has been said about one of Wednesday’s latest recruits.

Poveda’s professional career started at Manchester City, where he worked under Pep Guardiola. After the winger was allowed to join Leeds, Guardiola insisted he had “incredible power to develop”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Daily Star, Guardiola said: “[Poveda] is young, he has to play, he was not able and I think Leeds United is an incredible challenge to be training for one of the best or maybe the best manager in the world in terms of how he helps the players to be better players.

“He has an incredible power to develop. For the way Leeds play suits perfect for his qualities. I didn’t speak with Ian [before he left], but anyway, either way it’s a really good decision for him.”

Wednesday fans could be forgiven for asking questions about Poveda’s temperament considering he has failed to make the grade at both Manchester City and Leeds.

His Leeds teammate Stuart Dallas, however, paid tribute to the way in which the winger fitted in after joining. As reported by Leeds Live, Dallas said: “He's trained with us a few days now and you'd think he's been here since the start of the season, you know he's lively about the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven't seen a player who's taken to a group as well as he has taken and I'm being serious when I say that. Fast, direct, he's quick, he’s fitted in really well.”

There was a disciplinary issue concerning Poveda while the winger was on loan at Blackpool, about which then Tangerines boss Mick McCarthy said: “I’ve had words with them [Poveda and Lewis Fiorini], I’ve told them what I expect and both of them have been fine. It’s difficult because they’re loan players. When they come they expect to play.

"But we had a great result against Burnley and I’m thinking that squad deserves to be that squad to play. They’ve both been alright, they’ve both been training well. They’re talented lads and we need them all on side, like we do with everybody. To be fair they are.”

Although he has been allowed to depart West Yorkshire, Leeds boss Daniel Farke praised Poveda as recently as December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a press conference after Poveda returned from international duty, he said: “Ian came back with a smile on his face, lots of confidence because he had good performances on this level. He was also quite impressive during this training week. I like what he’s showing so far.”