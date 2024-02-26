Recruited from Sporting Gijón in the summer, Valentin joined less than a month on from the appointment of Xisco Munoz.

It marked his first move to England and he was thrust into chaos almost immediately.

Munoz oversaw a dismal start to the campaign before being axed as fans continued to express dissatisfaction regarding off-field turbulence.

Sheffield Wednesday's Pol Valentin shone against Bristol City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

His introduction to life in England was hardly a gentle one but Valentin is currently enjoying the fruits of his labour. The 27-year-old’s English has improved considerably and he continued his impressive run of form with an all-action display in the recent 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Speaking to the media after the victory, he said: “Danny Rohl has helped me a lot with my performance. I'm improving my English, I can talk better with my teammates.

"I'm starting to enjoy more than in the past. When you're enjoying and you're happier than maybe four months ago, you can give better performances. When you can talk with your teammates, when you are not feeling 'oh, what did you say?' - these things are giving me more confidence for playing.”

Wednesday remain embroiled in a tense relegation battle but back-to-back wins have revived hopes of a great escape among the Hillsborough faithful.

A visit to Rotherham United looms and Valentin believes Wednesday have what it takes to not only overcome the Millers, but climb out of the bottom three.

He said: “It will be a hard game. Rotherham are last in the table but every game is tight and is hard. We will go and we will do our job. I think if we do our job, we will win.