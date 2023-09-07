All Sections
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Sheffield Wednesday's predicted finish compared to Huddersfield Town, QPR and Rotherham United - gallery

The second tier of English football is a division that has come to be known for its twists and turns.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST

The 2023/24 season is in its infancy, although the signs are that it will be another enthralling campaign.

It has not been a particularly positive start for fans of Yorkshire clubs, with four of the league’s bottom five clubs from the county.

Hull City are an exception to the trend, sitting in sixth after three wins from their opening five games.

But what will the table look like at the end of the season?

The BetVictor supercomputer has made a prediction using a Python-based match simulator.

Here is how the table is expected to look.

1. Championship table predicted

Here is how the table is expected to look. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Average points: 92

2. 1. Leicester City

Average points: 92 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Average points: 85

3. 2. Southampton

Average points: 85 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Average points: 80

4. 3. Ipswich Town

Average points: 80 Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

