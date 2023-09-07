The second tier of English football is a division that has come to be known for its twists and turns.

The 2023/24 season is in its infancy, although the signs are that it will be another enthralling campaign.

It has not been a particularly positive start for fans of Yorkshire clubs, with four of the league’s bottom five clubs from the county.

Hull City are an exception to the trend, sitting in sixth after three wins from their opening five games.

But what will the table look like at the end of the season?

The BetVictor supercomputer has made a prediction using a Python-based match simulator.

1 . Championship table predicted Here is how the table is expected to look. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 1. Leicester City Average points: 92 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 2. Southampton Average points: 85 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales