SIX clubs feature in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Sheffield Wednesday leading the parade with three player nominations, with two apiece for Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Here’s our latest XI in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the manager’s nod?

Goalkeeper: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

Did his bit to help the Owls secure a maiden league away win in 24-25 in impressive fashion at Coventry.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored a double for Sheffield United against Luton Town and slides straight into our Team of the Week (Picture: Joe Kelly / Sportimage)

Defence: Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)

Moved across to the right-hand side of a back three and was strong in his defensive work and also not shy in going forward against Barnsley on derby day.

Harry Souttar (Sheffield United)

Becoming a bit of a cult hero in double-quick time at the Lane and was commanding and on point once more against Luton. Another clean sheet.

Sam Nombe, left, is congratulated by Rotherham United team-mates after his equaliser against Reading. (Picture: Jim Brailsford)

Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday)

Showed his importance to the Owls' cause with another authoritative performance in the Midlands.

Midfield: Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Showed his class and posed Grimsby no end of problems. Another goal to crown a dazzling start to the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Shea Charles (left) celebrates scoring the winning goal at Coventry (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town)

Afforded himself the perfect present on his 25th birthday by way of a rare goal. It put gloss on a fine personal performance.

Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

A young man winning friends and influencing people at S6.

A big win for Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff against his former club Barnsley FC. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Magnificent midfield performance crowned by the winning goal at Coventry.

Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers)

Had a day to savour with two tidy finishes at Blundell Park. Electrifying display.

Forwards: Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

Sunderland were the latest team to be on the receiving end of his talents. Deserved to be celebrating a victory on Wearside after bringing plenty to the table once more.

Sam Nombe (Rotherham United)

Back-to-back goals in successive games for the striker, who is finally getting some belated rewards for his prodigious work-rate.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sheffield United)

Came to the party in a big way with two crackers in the Blades’ latest victory.

Manager/head coach: Michael Duff (Huddersfield Town)