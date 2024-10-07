Sheffield Wednesday's spine, a Leeds United winger and Sheffield United hitman in Yorkshire's Team of the Week
Here’s our latest XI in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the manager’s nod?
Goalkeeper: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)
Did his bit to help the Owls secure a maiden league away win in 24-25 in impressive fashion at Coventry.
Defence: Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)
Moved across to the right-hand side of a back three and was strong in his defensive work and also not shy in going forward against Barnsley on derby day.
Harry Souttar (Sheffield United)
Becoming a bit of a cult hero in double-quick time at the Lane and was commanding and on point once more against Luton. Another clean sheet.
Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday)
Showed his importance to the Owls' cause with another authoritative performance in the Midlands.
Midfield: Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)
Showed his class and posed Grimsby no end of problems. Another goal to crown a dazzling start to the campaign.
David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town)
Afforded himself the perfect present on his 25th birthday by way of a rare goal. It put gloss on a fine personal performance.
Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)
A young man winning friends and influencing people at S6.
Magnificent midfield performance crowned by the winning goal at Coventry.
Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers)
Had a day to savour with two tidy finishes at Blundell Park. Electrifying display.
Forwards: Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)
Sunderland were the latest team to be on the receiving end of his talents. Deserved to be celebrating a victory on Wearside after bringing plenty to the table once more.
Sam Nombe (Rotherham United)
Back-to-back goals in successive games for the striker, who is finally getting some belated rewards for his prodigious work-rate.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sheffield United)
Came to the party in a big way with two crackers in the Blades’ latest victory.
Manager/head coach: Michael Duff (Huddersfield Town)
After seven defeats in eight games and getting pilloried by the Barnsley fans, a 2-0 win was a very sweet outcome for the under-fire Duff.
