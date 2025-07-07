Sheffield Wednesday's stop-gap measure as managerial uncertainty continues

Andy Holdsworth is understood to have taken charge of Sheffield Wednesday's six-day training camp at St George's Park, but who will be leading the team out at Leicester City on August 10 is still unknown.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With manager Danny Rohl negotiating a departure he has been publicly angling for since late last season, asking the German to put the squad through their first major football training ahead of the 2025-26 season did not seem sensible.

Rohl's assistant, Henrik Pedersen, is thought to be a frontrunner to succeed him but like the rest of the backroom staff, his contract expires this summer, and Premier League Brentford are thought to be interested in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds to the confusion, cleared only a tiny bit when Mansfield Town confirmed they will travel to South Yorkshire for one of the unspecified number of behind-closed-doors friendlies the Owls say they will play on their return from Burton.

The July 26 game is the first confirmed ahead of the August 10 Championship opener at Leicester City.

This week, Under-21 manager Holdsworth, inset, is understood to have stepped into the breach for a second time assisted by Giles Coke and goalkeeper specialist Ben Ledger, also coaches from the youth set-up. The ex-Huddersfield Town player and Barnsley coach took the reins for a 2021 FA Cup third-round tie at Exeter City with caretaker manager Neil Thompson unable to travel due to Covid-19. The Owls won 2-0.The first team returned for pre-season in late June but initial work was largely fitness-based and some players worked on “tailored individual programmes away from S6”.

The Owls are due sizeable compensation if another club takes Rohl, and know Leicester – linked with him for months – are managerless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Chansiri has resisted offers to buy the club he feels are too low, although on Monday the club's supporters Trust “welcome(d) media reports that professional advisors have been engaged to handle the sale of the club.”

STOP-GAP: Andy Holdsworth is expected to take Owls training at St George's Park (Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The trust did, however, stress it wanted reassurances from potential new owners about their plans.