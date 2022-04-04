The Terriers had no need to clutch at such straws as they moved back up to third in the race for the Championship play-offs, with coach Carlos Corberan praising the mentality of his players.

Huddersfield made harder work of beating a side reduced to 10 men by Tom Eaves’s 45th-minute dismissal for two yellow cards than they should have done, but when you are in a promotion race at this stage of the season, what you do matters far more than how.

Harry Toffolo’s 87th-minute goal made the difference, although it could have been different if Allahyar Sayyadmanesh had taken a brilliant chance in the third added minute.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze and Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan (right) during last Friday's Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Hull fans seemed to take some solace from the way their side battled, singing manager Arveladze’s name at the full-time whistle.

“I don’t think it was for me, it was for the boys,” said about Georgian. “It’s not about me, it’s about what the boys did.

“They saw we were still going until the 94th minute even with a man less in a hard season.

“I appreciate the fans and it was great to hear the supporters applaud them.

“They saw what the boys delivered.

“We have to play better to win, that’s obvious. We can’t just say we played well and didn’t get points.

“Today I was really looking to get more from the game but that happens and it’s why football is a really difficult game.”

Arveldaze’s opposite number Corberan praised Huddersfield’s mentality and admitted a Sayyadmanesh could have been hugely damaging so soon after throwing away a 2-0 lead in the final five minutes at West Bromwich Albion.

“The draw with West Bromwich created a little bit of nerves with the players because when you feel you have got a win and you get a draw, sometimes these things affect the confidence of the players,” he reflected.

“After that game we had two consecutive defeats. It was key to break this dynamic and go into the last part of the season with the highest level of confidence we are going to need to compete in the best way we can.

“The target was three points against Hull and we did enough good things to achieve it.

“The mentality of the players was very important.”