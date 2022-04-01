Shota Arveladze argues Hull City deserved more from backs-to-the-wall performance against Huddersfield Town

Tom Eaves was sent off at the end of the first half with the game still at 0-0 and in the end Harry Toffolo's second-half goal was enough to condemn Hull to a sixth straight defeat, but only just with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh missing a really good chance in stoppage time.

"I think we should have got more from the game," said manager Arveladze. "I probably said the same after the last game but today I was even more disappointed because we made mistakes and lost the ball in the last game but today we stayed in the game until the last minute.

"With 10 men we all know it's not easy to dominate but I think the boys did well.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Hull City coach Shota Arveladze, left with Carlos Corberan

"A decision was made and we got a double yellow just 20 seconds before half-time.

"I changed a little bit in the last 12 minutes and went 4-3-2 to get more and we had chances but you have to convert them. It's not easy but the boys should have got more out of it."

On Eaves red card, for two bookings, he said: "I'm not complaining. The only thing I can say is in this league cards aren't given so easily.

"He ran back and had no place to stop, they just bounced into each other. That's the feeling I had when I saw the accident.

"I see many, many tackles here and the game goes on, that's why the games are quick.

"But I'm not complaining, that's just the way I read it."

But Arveladze could take heart from the fact the crowd have not turned on him, even though his side have not won at the MKM Stadium since his first match in charge.

"I don't think it was for me, it was for the boys," he said about the supporters singing his name at full-time. "It's not about me, it's about what the boys did.

"They saw we were still going until the 94th minute even with a man less in a hard season.

"I appreciate the fans and it was great to hear the supporters applaud them.

"They saw what the boys delivered.

"We have to play better to win, that's obvious. We can't just say we played well and didn't get points.