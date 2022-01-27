Shota Arveladze confirmed as Hull City head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal

New Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

The 48-year-old, who has managed five different clubs across three countries, will be officially unveiled at a press conference in front of the media on Friday lunch-time.

His first game in charge will be in Saturday's home game with Swansea City.

The Georgia-born former Rangers striker's last managerial post came in Uzbekistan with FC Pakhtakor Tashkent from 2017 to 2020.

During his three-year spell, Arveladze won five trophies, including two Uzbekistan Super League titles and reached the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

He has also managed in Turkey with Kayserispor, Kasımpaşa and Trabzonspor, Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv and coached in Holland alongside Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat.

Arveladze said: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has given me this opportunity. I believe everyone who is in this sector in football wants to be in England and I am just really happy and my family is proud.

“I am so motivated and have the hunger to show this club can do well with the boys, with the quality, with the young talents that we have.

“We have parts (of the team) where we are very creative, talented, parts with experience. It’s a good mix.

“I like attractive football when supporters are on your side – they want to come, they love to come to watch the game.

“It’s great to have this game (Swansea City) as soon as possible. I’m really looking forward to being here to meet the supporters.

“We’re going to try our best to show really good football, attacking football. The main target is always going to be to win.

“The fans have to come and cheer for the club they love and the boys. We have great players to come and have the pleasure to watch them.