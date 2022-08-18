Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hamstring injury Sayyadmanesh picked up early in the second half at Burnley has yet to settle down enough to have a clear time-frame on how long it will keep him out for but the muscles is torn, so it is sure to weeks rather than days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Longman, Tyler Smith, Greg Docherty and Brandon Fleming unlikely to feature at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the squad is already starting to feel the strain.

INJURY: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh damaged his hamstring playing against Burnley

"I'm not happy yet, it could be better, definitely," commented Arveladze, whose recruitment team are closing in on further additions. "Let's see what we see tomorrow (Friday) and if we can get someone (fit) for this game."

It will not be Seri or Sayyadmanesh, though."Ally's out for sure," said Arveladze. "He has a tear that will keep him out for weeks.

"He had a scan but there's still a little bit of blood so we cannot say exactly (how long for) but we know it's going to be a few weeks

"The way he chases the ball, he probably just felt the pain before his final touch of the ball. Running at that speed adds to the pain.

"It's not good news but I have to accept (it).

"Probably everybody looks back at the history but Ally does everything at a high speed so that increases the risk to him. He was quite strong when he came back from last season's injury and he kept quite fit in pre-season.

"The rest, it was an accident with Docherty that he hit the ground so hard. Brandon, someone stepped on his feet.

"The boys have been doing well but game tension is different, pressure is different, (playing for) points is different to training really hard in the heat or you're training twice in a day or playing friendly games but that's why the numbers of the players is very important.

Longman and Tyler are unlikely to feature at The Hawthorns.

"Not really," said the coach. "Maybe if it's a good, full session (for them) tomorrow. They're trying their best but let's see how close they are."

Hull are close to signing Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Woods, who Arveladze said on Tuesday had passed his medical, and a loan deal for highly-rated

Arsenal playmaker Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand which is expected to include an option to make the deal permanent.