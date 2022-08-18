Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PROSPECT: Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand celebrates scoring for Arsenal's under-23s

Dutch playmaker Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand is set to join the Tigers for the rest of this season and beyond if he impresses.

Salah signed a five-year contract when he joined from Feyenoord in 2020 but fractured his ankle shortly after joining. His younger brother Ismail joined the Gunners last year.

He scored at Newport County in last season's Football League Trophy, the second year he has played for Arsenal in the competition. He was also an unused substitute against Leeds United in last season's League Cup - reward, said Mikel Arteta "for what he does every day in training and the games that he’s playing, for his attitude and the quality he has."

But according to the Hull Daily Mail, the 18-year-old has pushed for a move Hull have been working on throughout the summer despite Arsenal's reluctance to lose him.

Salah also has Moroccan citizenship but has played for the Netherlands at under-15 and under-17 level.