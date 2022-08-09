Shota Arveladze says Hull City 'took it too easy' in 2-1 League Cup defeat at Bradford CIty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers dominated possession and took the lead when Ozan Tufan's shot rebounded in off unfortunate Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis, but they failed to make the most of it.

Two divisions lower, the Bantams' intensity won out, cheered on by a crowd which sound much noisier than 5,000, and scored twice through Andy Cook.

Hull City's Shota Arveladze

“We took this game too easy which is very very sad for me and for the club," said Arveladze. "I expect more from the boys."

The Georgian made seven changes to his team which could perhaps explain why they were not at their best, but it was not an excuse which was washing with Arveladze.

"You have to learn to manage," he said. "You ask more, you expect more. You make seven changes and want more.