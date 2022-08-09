Thimothee Lo-Tutala joins Hull City as Tigers fight off interest in highly-rated teenage goalkeeper

Hull City have signed goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala on a three-year contract.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:01 pm
YOUTH INTERNATIONAL: New Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala has been capped by France Under-19s
The deal includes the option of a fourth season.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, who is a free agent after deciding not to sign a new Tottenham Hotspur contract in the summer, is yet to play senior football.

Given Lo-Tutala's inexperience it is hard to see him seriously challenging to be first-choice goalkeeper immediately. But as a France Under-19 international, the length of his contract reflects how highly he is rated.

Teams in Spain and Italy were also said to have shown an interest, as well as Lyon in his homeland.

This summer the Tigers have signed Nathan Baxter up to a second season-long loan, and tied Matt Ingram up to a new long-term contract. With Baxter missing the start of the season through injury, Ingram has become the first choice.

Lo-Tuala was born in Paris but grew up in Essex. He started out at Brentford before moving to north London. He kept five clean sheets in nine Premier League 2 matches for Spurs last season.

He played once for Tottenham's under-21s in the Football League Trophy last season, at Oxford United.

A commanding goalkeeper comfortable with the ball at his feet, Lo-Tuala captained some of Spurs's underage team and has a reputation as a good penalty saver.

He is the 15th signing of owner Acun Ilicali's first transfer window as Hull chairman.

