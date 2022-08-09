YOUTH INTERNATIONAL: New Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala has been capped by France Under-19s

The deal includes the option of a fourth season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old Frenchman, who is a free agent after deciding not to sign a new Tottenham Hotspur contract in the summer, is yet to play senior football.

Given Lo-Tutala's inexperience it is hard to see him seriously challenging to be first-choice goalkeeper immediately. But as a France Under-19 international, the length of his contract reflects how highly he is rated.

Teams in Spain and Italy were also said to have shown an interest, as well as Lyon in his homeland.

Lo-Tuala was born in Paris but grew up in Essex. He started out at Brentford before moving to north London. He kept five clean sheets in nine Premier League 2 matches for Spurs last season.

He played once for Tottenham's under-21s in the Football League Trophy last season, at Oxford United.

A commanding goalkeeper comfortable with the ball at his feet, Lo-Tuala captained some of Spurs's underage team and has a reputation as a good penalty saver.