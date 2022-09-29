Shota Arveladze takes Hull City down (recent) memory lane to lift spirits following Swansea City collapse

His team had not just lost for a fourth game running (and third without scoring), they had been woeful at Swansea City, throwing in the towel early in the eyes of a coach who admitted that evening he did not know if he would be sacked.

But the Georgian lived to fight another day and has been regenerating his squad physically and mentally, pointing to their early-season form as proof his team can be much better, starting with Friday's Championship game at home to Luton Town.

When he spoke to the media on Wednesday, the readiness of some of his international players was like them still up in the air but the mood should certainly be better.

DEFLATED: Hull City manager Shota Arveladze was down after defeat at Swansea City but his spirits have picked up since

"I never try to hide my feelings and I've been through many things, even here," said Arveladze. "Last season we had very tough games and situations where every single point is so crucial. We had ups and downs.

"I was saying after the game yes, I was very disappointed, I was sad. I don't find this strange.

"We didn't really stay in the game and fight for those points not because we didn't want to but because we couldn't manage it.

"That's what I meant when I said we were not in good form, starting with myself.

"I was down because I lost, we're all human. Ten minutes after the game you get the microphone and I'm not running, I don't have a mask on."

Fighting for longer is a big part of it. Since the 5-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, Arveladze has talked about his team "collapsing" at the Hawthorns and it was similar at the Liberty Stadium. But in August those players beat Norwich City, drew at Burnley and produced a last-minute winner at home to Bristol City.

"They've done it," argued Arveladze. "They did it in games when we thought the opposition would be much, much better than us. It's football and luck can change.

"It's important we don't end before it (the game) ends.

"The conversations I had (with owner Acun Ilicali) weren't something we hadn't spoken about before. I don't bring problems – the injuries, he's not playing well – just what we can change. That's what I'm looking for."

On-loan Chelsea forward Harvey Vale returned from England Under-20 duty with a groin injury set to keep him out for two or three games and Arveladze will speak to others on their returns.

"Some have had eight or nine hours time difference and will be jetlagged," he said. "Oscar (Estupinan) had a (Colombia) game that ended at four o'clock in the morning (UK time) and will have spent all of Wednesday in airports (or on planes), for (Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael) Seri it was a little bit the same. (Dimitrios) Pelkas has been on European time in Greece."

At least the change of scenery should have helped.

"It's always great to go home to see your parents and friends, to play for the public," said former Georgia striker Arveladze. "Playing for your national team is always an honour, always good.