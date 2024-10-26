Shrewsbury Town 0 Barnsley 2: Jon Russell and Max Watters ease Reds to away win

Jonathan Russell and Max Watters earned Barnsley a dominant 2-0 away win at Shrewsbury Town.

The Tykes went close in the opening minutes when Luca Connell played in Watters who lobbed goalkeeper Toby Savin, but Shrewsbury managed to clear the ball off the line.

Barnsley broke the deadlock just before half-time through Russell, who collected the ball just inside the box from a corner and fired home a brilliant effort.

Jon Russell was on target for Barnsley. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Shrewsbury went close to a quick reply when Tom Bloxham hit a thunderous strike from outside the box, but keeper Ben Killip managed to parry it out for a corner.

Barnsley flew out of the blocks in the second half when Watters skipped past the Shrews defence and slotted the ball into the back of the net at Savin’s near post.