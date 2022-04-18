Shrewsbury Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 3: Relegation almost certain despite late Rovers fightback

Daniel Udoh scored his 16th league goal of the season after 20 minutes before Ryan Bowman doubled the lead with a 34th-minute header. Shaun Whalley added a third before half-time.

Mipo Odubeko did pull one back early in the second-half and Reo Griffiths set-up a grandstand finish in the 77th minute and – unbelievably – Kyle Knoyle equalised in added time to snatch Rovers a point.

But, with two games remaining, Rovers can only draw level on points with fifth-bottom Gillingham and have a far worse goal differencce meaning their drop nto League Two is likely to be officially confirmed this weekend when they host Burton Albion.

ON TARGET: Doncaster Rovers' Reo Griffiths Picture: Bruce Rollinson

After a fairly even start, Udoh smashed the ball into the bottom corner and it was no surprise when Town doubled their lead through Bowman. It got worse on 42 minutes, George Nurse drove a low cross into the box and Whalley diverted in.

Odubeko smashed a 54th-minute loose ball in the box past Marko Marosi, giving the visiting fans something to cheer for and when substitute Griffiths slotted in a second, there was all to play for, with Knoyle stabbing home a late equaliser.

Shrewsbury Town: Marosi, Pennington, Flanagan, Leahy, Daniels, Vela, Fornah, Whalley, Nurse, Bowman, Udoh. Unused substitutes: Pierre, Burgoyne, Bloxham, Caton, Wilson, Craig, Janneh.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams (Younger 76), Olowu, Rowe, Bostock, Clayton, Smith, Galbraith (Griffiths 46), Martin, Odubeko. Unused substitutes: Jones, Jackson, Barlow, Dodoo, Gardner.