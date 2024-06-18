LASSE Sorensen has become Huddersfield Town’s first signing of the summer window and Michael Duff era after penning a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old has joined from League One rivals Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

A firm fans’ favourite in his time with the Red Imps – Sorensen made a successful conversion from midfield to right wing-back last term in a 2023-24 season which saw him amass 51 appearances, scoring six goals and contributing eight assists as the club made a strong push for the League One play-offs.

Sorensen, capped by his country at under-20s level – having started his career back in his native Denmark at Esbjerg - said: “As soon as I became aware of the interest from Town, I knew that this was the direction I wanted my career to go in.

New Huddersfield Town signing Lasse Sorensen, who has joined from League One rivals Lincoln City. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"Having improved a lot and learned so much from my time with Lincoln, I felt that this was the right time for a new challenge, especially with such a great club.

"There is a pressure and expectation ahead of the new season, but that’s part of the attraction for me to join and something I find exciting. I know where this team wants to be and where we should be and I’m really motivated to play my part in that journey.”

Sorensen moved from his homeland to Stoke City in January 2016, making his senior debut in May 2018.

He made just a handful of Premier League and Championship appearances before being sent out on loan to MK Dons in 2020-21, where he played alongside current Town players David Kasumu and Lee Nicholls.

A permanent move to Lincoln for an undisclosed fee followed in summer 2021.

On his first signing as Terriers chief, head coach Duff commented: “When I joined the club, I spoke of three non-negotiable qualities I want to recognise in all of my players and my team as a whole: to be fit, strong and organised.

"Lasse ticks all of those boxes for me, and is a player I’ve long admired as a result.

