Signing on being lured to Bradford City this summer - with one notable exception

BRAD HALLIDAY’S pitch to sell Bradford City to his good friend Joe Wright was a pretty strong and convincing one.

Even if the recent Bantams’ signing’s card had previously been marked regarding an experience which he will not find particularly pleasurable come high summer.

For the second time in successive close seasons, City will travel to the Austrian resort town of Obertraun in mid-July for an overseas training camp.

Recreation will firmly be off the menu. In the land of Edelweiss, the hills will be alive with the sounds of footballers pushed to the absolute limit, physically and mentally. It will be anything but a holiday.

New signing Joe Wright. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

City manager Graham Alexander swears by it, having previously decamped to the venue with several former clubs.

On what he has let himself in for, Wright told The Yorkshire Post: "To be fair, I was told about it last year to be honest and I had him (Halliday) ringing me up and telling me how tough it was.

"It’s something I knew I was getting myself in for and when I spoke to the manager as well, he mentioned it, but said he wouldn’t want to go into too much detail as I wouldn’t want to hear it!

"I said: ‘Don’t worry, I have heard it already from Brad, so I know what I am letting myself in for’..

Bradford City defender Brad Halliday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Brad knew they were watching for a while and he got asked about me from people within the club as well. So he’d been in my ear for a good few months, to be honest.

"He let Sam (Walker) know as well and towards the end of last season, he was dropping me a few messages as well.

"I see Brad all the time and am really looking forward to seeing big Sam again. He was someone I really got along with at Kilmarnock."

With City having been pursuing Wright for a good while, the big Yorkshireman naturally took an interest in the club’s tense and dramatic finish to 2024-25.

Heading back to the White Rose was a big lure for the 30-year-old, who started his career at Huddersfield Town and spent five years at Doncaster Rovers – where he struck up a friendship with Halliday.

Joining a League One club as opposed to one in the fourth tier was an added attraction and explains why he kept abreast of developments from north of the border – with his sense of satisfaction at those incredible late events at Valley Parade on May 3 being considerable.

Wright continued: "It was a bit like the Watford game years ago where they scored in the last minute to get promotion.

"It looked like it wasn’t going to happen for the club and thankfully they managed to get that goal.

"I’d imagine the scenes there were amazing and something you would remember for a long time.

"I had an interest in the game anyway and watched it and was delighted when the club went up."

Wright arrives back in England on the back of a stellar year with Kilmarnock, which saw him named as Killie’s player of the season for 2024-25.

Despite three enjoyable seasons at Rugby Park, the centre-half elected to turn down fresh terms to return south.

The luckless defender suffered a serious knee and ankle injury in his final outing for Doncaster on the last day of the 2020-21 campaign. It kept him out for the following season and it was at Killie where he rebuilt his career.

Monk Fryston-born Wright, who made 112 appearances during his three seasons in Ayrshire, continued: "I am really looking forward to testing myself at this level once again.

"I enjoyed my time at Doncaster, but would probably have moved on regardless of the injury anyway as I felt my time had served its purpose there.

"Hopefully we can have a really successful season and push towards that top end of the table.

"Obviously, off the back of a bad injury, I went up there (to Scotland). It was something I enjoyed a lot more than I thought I would, to be honest.

"When I initially went up, I thought it would be for a year or so and then I’d come back down to England.

"Then, it was something I really enjoyed and I think the league is brilliant, to be honest.

"But the chance to come back to a club like Bradford – not just the size of the club, but location wise with it being from Yorkshire – just added to that.

"League One is a a minimum requirement for the club.

"With the sight of the crowds last season, it is certainly not League Two level and even if you compare it to League One clubs, it’s right up there at the top.