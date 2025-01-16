Signings of Dion Charles and Joe Taylor addresses major flaw for League One promotion chasers Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD Town sporting director Mark Cartwright is confident that the League One promotion chasers have now addressed a key deficiency in their quest to make an instant return to the Championship after signing striker Dion Charles – following on from the addition of Joe Taylor.

Fourth-placed Town have secured the services of Bolton Wanderers frontman Charles for an undisclosed fee, just under a week after the capture of fellow forward Taylor in a significant seven-figure deal.

Like Taylor, Northern Ireland international Charles, 29, has a proven goalscoring track record in lower-league circles and has struck over 20 goals in his past two seasons – while netting eight times in 29 appearances in all competitions this term.

Their dual arrival will add a much-needed predatory edge to a Town side who have palpably struggled for goals in the centre forward department in 2024-25. On Charles, Town's third winter recruit following on from Taylor and Dutch left-back Ruben Roosken, Cartwright said: “Dion’s goal scoring record speaks for itself at both club and international level and bringing him in alongside Joe Taylor gives us a completely refreshed front line.

Latest Huddersfield Town striker signing Dion Charles. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

“When you look at the underlying metrics of the side, we are right up there in terms of chance creation, key passes and expected goals, but our chance conversion hasn’t been where it’s needed to be.

“Having gone undefeated in League One for over three months despite that, our ambition for the season remains the same as ever, and we are doing all we can to put Michael (Duff) and his team in a position to succeed.

“I’m really happy to have Dion join the club, and with his arrival following both Ruben and Joe’s arrivals, it’s been a very positive January transfer window for us already only halfway through the month as we’ve looked to get our business complete in good time,” Cartwright added.