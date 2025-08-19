Simon Weaver was delighted to see his Harrogate Town players give him "a bit of everything" to claim their first win of the season.

Shawn McCoulsky's goal was enough to beat Barrow and maintain their unbeaten start in League Two but did not tell the story of a game not of two halves, but certainly two parts.

The first hour was about excellent football, with Ellis Taylor smashing a shot against the crossbar and Reece Smith hitting a post either side of centre-forward McCoulsky's first goal for the club.

But the last half-hour was a real arm wrestle to keep Barrow at bay and hold on for the three points.

"There was a bit of everything," said a delighted Weaver. "We had good possession in the first hour, we were really strong and it was there to be put to bed but we just couldn't quite add to our tally.

"They were bound to throw everything at us and they had a really good go so we had to show a different side.

"Keeping a clean sheet gives us immense pride and we had to show strength in the box.

"If you're going to do well and we have aspirations of doing well as a team, and probably silencing a few doubters wrong again but to a better degree, we have to show all aspects.

SEEING PROGRESS: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"If you don't put teams to the sword and capitalise on chances created, or you hit the post or the keeper pulls of a good save, it's always in the back of your mind, they're humans.

"Their team get a bit of a lift and our team think, 'Oh my gosh, they've still got a chance of being in this game.'"

He enjoyed his team's attacking play, with one important caveat.

"We were slick," he said. "It's great to capitalise on the great pitch we've got and there was a lot of good football – movement, passing sharply into the forward's feet, a lot of movement off it and that creates problems in the opposition back line.

"We've just got to keep building the lads up while making sure we're on an even keel and making sure they realise how capable they are."

Harrogate have won two and drawn two of their opening four league games.

"It just gives you layers of confidence and it gave us a boost to get our second win of the season, our first at home, moving into another big test on Saturday at home to Chesterfield," reflected Weaver.

"We're the underdog if not in every game then the vast majority and we're relishing that at the minute,

"The lads are hungry and in the moment.

"It's August and no one can get carried away. We have to enjoy the moment but not get carried away or go soft on it.