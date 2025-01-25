Simon Weaver feels sorry for Harrogate Town players after Doncaster Rovers defeat

Simon Weaver left Doncaster Rovers feeling sorry for his Harrogate Town players after their 1-0 defeat in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors had the better chances against promotion-chasing Doncaster, but were beaten by a late Harry Clifton strike that went under goalkeeper James Belshaw.

"I'm disappointed for the players, really because I thought we were looking good for a point at least because of the display in the second half," reflected Weaver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't recall many moments where I was concerned looking at our defence and the way they were performing. As a team we were frustrating Doncaster. It wasn't wave after wave (of home attacks) at end stage.

"I thought first half we started slowly, our slowest start for quite a while, and we needed to bring more energy to it and not just go through the game with our fingers crossed that we could get something.

"Second half the passing was better and we had more control, which led to a better performance. I feel for the players that have come away with nothing."

Centre-forward Olly Sanderson missed the best chance of the game in the first half of his maiden start for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He'll be disappointed he didn’t put it away," admitted Weaver. "It probably bounced up in front of him just before the strike but it was a great ball by Josh March, who contributed well again to the team cause, fought for everything and worked really hard.

MISTAKE: Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw

"There were a couple of moments up in the stand (he was banned from the touchline) where I was off my seat but it was heading towards a 0-0. After 81 minutes I looked at the clock and thought we didn't look like conceding.

"We were doing everything right for a stubborn away performance."

Ultimately it was down to Belshaw that they did not, but Weaver was not about to lay into his captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been brilliant, he's saved us so many points over so many years so the last thing I'd do is go in and berate him and attempt to undermine his confidence.

"He's been superb in both spells for the football club. He's got to dust himself down.