Simon Weaver feels sorry for Harrogate Town players after Doncaster Rovers defeat
The visitors had the better chances against promotion-chasing Doncaster, but were beaten by a late Harry Clifton strike that went under goalkeeper James Belshaw.
"I'm disappointed for the players, really because I thought we were looking good for a point at least because of the display in the second half," reflected Weaver.
"I can't recall many moments where I was concerned looking at our defence and the way they were performing. As a team we were frustrating Doncaster. It wasn't wave after wave (of home attacks) at end stage.
"I thought first half we started slowly, our slowest start for quite a while, and we needed to bring more energy to it and not just go through the game with our fingers crossed that we could get something.
"Second half the passing was better and we had more control, which led to a better performance. I feel for the players that have come away with nothing."
Centre-forward Olly Sanderson missed the best chance of the game in the first half of his maiden start for the club.
"He'll be disappointed he didn’t put it away," admitted Weaver. "It probably bounced up in front of him just before the strike but it was a great ball by Josh March, who contributed well again to the team cause, fought for everything and worked really hard.
"There were a couple of moments up in the stand (he was banned from the touchline) where I was off my seat but it was heading towards a 0-0. After 81 minutes I looked at the clock and thought we didn't look like conceding.
"We were doing everything right for a stubborn away performance."
Ultimately it was down to Belshaw that they did not, but Weaver was not about to lay into his captain.
"He's been brilliant, he's saved us so many points over so many years so the last thing I'd do is go in and berate him and attempt to undermine his confidence.
"He's been superb in both spells for the football club. He's got to dust himself down.
"That's the life of a keeper. It happens to the best of them."
