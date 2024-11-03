Simon Weaver: Harrogate Town's desire 'went through the roof' in FA Cup shock win over Wrexham

DELIGHTED Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver hailed the desire of his side which ‘went through the roof’ in their FA Cup shock win against Wrexham.

Almost three years to the day since they beat the Red Dragons at this stage of the competition in 2021-22, the Sulphurites produced an encore.

The only goal of the game arrived after 24 minutes, courtesy of veteran Jack Muldoon.

Heroic defending and strong goalkeeping from James Belshaw, allied to some wasteful Wrexham finishing enabled Harrogate to book their place in round two.

Weaver said: "There had been an intensity about training in the week and we mentioned that we would have to up the ante in every respect to be competitive.

"We had a global audience to play in front of, so like any actor, they want to play in the West End and not a back end theatre and we are no different.

"We are all paid performers and we didn’t just want ‘the plucky little Harrogate having a go’ (story), but ultimately losing against a giant of a club that is Wrexham now.

"The desire was through the roof and you could see that we don’t carry any passengers here – for all the celebrity and resources of Wrexham.

"We had a few scares which is going to happen in any game, where the scoreline is a narrow margin.

"We knew what they are about and they have plenty of quality in the final third and they want to deliver into the box at every available opportunity.

"We kept it very tight at the back for the majority of the time and the brains were clear and we played to our ‘max’ and we were excellent.”

On the contribution of the evergreen Muldoon, Weaver continued: “He has been a talisman throughout the season, to be honest. He’s 35 but you would never believe it. He was charging at defenders and grafted.