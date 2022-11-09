Town came from behind twice to lead 3-2, thanks to a first goal for the club 14 minutes from time from Huddersfield Town loanee Jaiden Headley and looked set to record a very important victory in the context of their season.

But a strike in the third minute of stoppage-time from Cumbrians midfielder Owen Moxon earned a point for the visitors following late pressure.

It was the final act to a thrilling game of football, which saw Town hit back twice after going behind with goals from Luke Armstrong and Warren Burrell cancelling out a fine opener from Taylor Charters and a header from former Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver, pictured on the touchline against Carlisle. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Town produced a fine display of attacking football with Armstrong, Jack Muldoon and the Huddersfield loan quartet of Headley, Matty Daly, Josh Austerfield and Danny Grant all impressing in particular.

Weaver, whose side welcome leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday, said: "We cannot bruise too much and must acknowledge it was a good game of football.

"It was bitterly disappointing to lose two points in the dying moments of the game, having fought so valiantly and deserving the lead.

Jaheim Headley celebrates scoring Harrogate Town's third goal against Carlisle. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"It hurts, but it is also important we know that for large parts that we looked fantastic.

"We deserved to win, when you look at the chances and creativity. I believe the stats will back that up in terms of the possession we kept. We are playing with good purpose and energy at the minute.

"I was disappointed more for the players in having to pick them up after as we played with such confidence which showed great bravery among the players - to do when you are a point off the bottom of the table. The people watching and the players' families know that."

