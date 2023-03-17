News you can trust since 1754
Simon Weaver wants Harrogate Town back on 'nice side of the edge'

Simon Weaver wants Harrogate Town to be back on "the nice side of the edge" after letting standards drop at Crawley Town last week.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

The Sulphurites followed a morale-boosting win over Doncaster Rovers with a disheartening 3-1 defeat at Broadfield Stadium. They must now stop talking and respond at home to Barrow.

"It was night and day between Doncaster and Crawley," said Weaver. "At Doncaster we played some really good football but we were right on the nice side of the edge in terms of tenacity and intensity out of possession and on the ball we started to purr a bit second half.

"We can talk for hours but the talking has to stop and we all have to deliver."

REACTION WANTED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver
Now six points ahead of 23rd-placed Crawley, who have two games in hand, Harrogate will be without Toby Sims, sent off for throwing the ball at an opponent in the 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils.

"There's two or three options," said Weaver. "We've got really good pros ready to step in. There's one or two walking wounded so we'll have to have late fitness tests on a couple of attacking players."

