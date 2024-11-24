Simon Weaver's pride as Harrogate Town get just rewards in battling win
Timothy Dieng fired the Gills in front at Priestfield before Anthony O’Connor and Josh March secured Weaver’s side back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Weaver said: “I’m really delighted. We deserved the win.
“It was really tricky conditions out there, really wild. It was a swirling wind so it’s not always in your control. It’s the worst conditions to play in.
“The weather certainly changed the way the teams played, I think it would for any team.
“It was difficult to get the ball down and play. It was safety first because people were worried about making a mistake.
“It was a case of trying to force the opposition to make mistakes. You can say what you want about style of play and tactics but it was going to probably be the team who made mistakes who would lose.
“The lads relished the battle and I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“It was a typical Harrogate performance of old, showing real battling qualities. I’m really proud for the last couple of weeks.
“The reaction to conceding shortly after half-time was a delight. We probably played to a better level after we conceded.”