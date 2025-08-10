Simon Weaver's pride despite Harrogate Town throwing away victory in front of record crowd
The Sulphurites were closing in on back-to-back victories to kick off their campaign before Harvey Rodgers struck in the 84th minute for the Mariners and Jaze Kabia then pounced in injury time to secure a 3-3 draw.
But Weaver was pleased that new signings Recce Smith and Conor McAleny – the latter recruited just 24 hours before kick-off – both joined Ellis Taylor on the scoresheet in front of an attendance of 3,562, which marked a new record for a campaign curtain-raiser at Wetherby Road.
He said: “I have mixed emotions with the way the game finished, but we showed again that we are a really capable team and built on the performance at Bristol Rovers (last weekend’s 1-0 win). We got ourselves in a great position and it was good to see new players making an immediate impact.
“It was a great individual goal from Reece and we took confidence from that and played with a bit more composure. Conor has that aura about him that he looks like he’s always going to score.
“He also got a great goal after coming on and we really should have won from there. I didn’t see us conceding two late goals, but they threw everyone forward and we dropped a little, which is natural when you’re leading 3-1 that late on. We’re disappointed with the final outcome. However, there is much to be proud of, because I thought we posed Grimsby problems and they are a good team.”