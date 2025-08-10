Simon Weaver's pride despite Harrogate Town throwing away victory in front of record crowd

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver insisted he remained proud of his players despite seeing them surrender a 3-1 lead at the death during a six-goal thriller against Grimsby.

The Sulphurites were closing in on back-to-back victories to kick off their campaign before Harvey Rodgers struck in the 84th minute for the Mariners and Jaze Kabia then pounced in injury time to secure a 3-3 draw.

But Weaver was pleased that new signings Recce Smith and Conor McAleny – the latter recruited just 24 hours before kick-off – both joined Ellis Taylor on the scoresheet in front of an attendance of 3,562, which marked a new record for a campaign curtain-raiser at Wetherby Road.

He said: “I have mixed emotions with the way the game finished, but we showed again that we are a really capable team and built on the performance at Bristol Rovers (last weekend’s 1-0 win). We got ourselves in a great position and it was good to see new players making an immediate impact.

Simon Weaver, manager of Harrogate Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“It was a great individual goal from Reece and we took confidence from that and played with a bit more composure. Conor has that aura about him that he looks like he’s always going to score.