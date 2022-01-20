Six Premier League players who would benefit from a loan move in January

Some Yorkshire clubs have already made use of loan signings this month, as they look to give themselves an edge in the second half of the campaign.

Middlesbrough have taken Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun on loan for the remainder of the campaign while Huddersfield Town have a season-long agreement with Chelsea for defender Levi Colwill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of young players and fringe squad members in the Premier League who could benefit from a loan move to one of Yorkshire's EFL clubs or to another top-flight side, including Leeds United.

Below, we have selected six players who would stand to gain plenty from a temporary spell away from their current clubs.

Phil Jones

The 29-year-old defender has become a forgotten man at Old Trafford but made his return to the side at the beginning of the month, as the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 home loss to Wolves.

Jones has made over 150 appearances for Man United and despite being well down the pecking order at Old Trafford a loan move could give him the game time he needs, with the defender's contract set to expire in the summer of 2023.

LOAN MOVE: Jesse Lingard enjoyed a fine spell on loan at West Ham last season. Picture: Getty Images.

Nat Phillips

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be capable of producing in the Premier League.

Given a number of defensive injuries to Jurgen Klopp's side last season, Phillips made 20 appearances last campaign and helped the Reds finish third in the table and qualify for the Champions League.

He is the firm fifth-choice centre-back this season and has made just three appearances in all competitions. His displays last season were rewarded with a new four-year deal at Anfield but it looks as if his future might lie away from Merseyside, with a short-term loan an opportunity for him to showcase his talents.

NAT PHILLIPS: The Liverpool defender is the fifth-choice centre back at Anfield. Picture: Getty Images.

Jesse Lingard

After a successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season, Lingard has been a bit-part player for Man United this campaign.

He has not started a game in the Premier League despite scoring nine goals and claiming five assists for the Hammers during his loan stint last year.

Despite seeing his game time limited at Old Trafford, Lingard has shown his capability to improve the attacking output of any side and may wish to look at a future away from Manchester.

Jack Clarke

The 21-year-old has struggled to break into the side at Tottenham Hotspur since joining from Leeds United in 2019. He has had loan spells at the Whites, QPR and Stoke City since signing for Spurs.

He has made just one senior appearance for the North London outfit this season, which came in the Europa Conference League in August.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

The midfielder has been blighted by injury since signing for Everton two and a half years ago. He has played just five times this campaign, including in cup wins over Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

The arrival of a new manager at Goodison Park could see his fortunes change but a short-term loan may prove beneficial for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Freddie Woodman

The Newcastle United goalkeeper was a regular for Swansea City during a loan spell in the Championship last season and was set to join Bournemouth on loan this campaign before an injury crisis at his parent club.

However, he appeared just five times for the Magpies before picking up an injury of his own in September.