Sky Sports pundit backs Derek Adams to get Bradford City promoted

After picking up 10 points from the first 12 on offer in League Two this campaign, the Bantams have struggled to replicate that consistency.

They haven't put a run of consecutive wins together since August and are six points outside the play-offs and 11 points behind the automatic promotion spots.

Goodman feels a high number of draws has let the Bantams down this campaign, with City picking up a single point from 11 of their outings this season - the most of any League Two side.

MANAGER: Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

"It's been a slow burner with Bradford under Derek Adams, I'm sure we all and Derek himself would have expected more points on the board at this stage," the former Bradford player turned pundit told olbg.com.

"Bradford would have felt they should be closer to the automatic places, and I imagine that would have been the aim at the start of the season.

"The problem they've got is that, although they're hard to beat, they've drawn 11 games and that's a hinderance to them.

"After the start of the season, you thought it was all falling into place, but they haven't won back-to-back games since the start of the season.

DON GOODMAN: Has backed Derek Adams as the right man to take Bradford City up. Picture: Getty Images.

"They need to string a winning run together; I do think they have the right man in the job and he'll get them moving in the right direction up the table.

"But they are chasing when we all thought they'd be the ones being chased, but there's no doubt I have implicit faith in Derek Adams's ability to get Bradford promoted.