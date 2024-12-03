'Softies' - Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver in angry blast at under-performing players

An angry Simon Weaver blasted the mentality of his Harrogate Town "softies" after they followed victory in the FA Cup with a limp 2-0 League Two defeat at Salford City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites had won their last three games and been rewarded for it with an FA Cup draw that takes them to Leeds United in round three.

But they were a pale imitation on Moor Lane, never in the contest once Ben Woodburn put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole Stockton completed Salford's victory but it was hard to argue with Weaver's assertion that his team had got off lightly.

"I'm devastated," he said. "I did not see the level of performance coming.

"IIve been speaking highly of the players in terms of bite, energy, being organised, but we we looked like the team from earlier on in the season where we struggled for consistency. But it starts with attitude.

"The attitude was lacking bite, lacking energy and intensity. We can't drop our guard like that because we look distincly average in all aspects of our game when we do saunter around a bit anbd look a bit soft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were players looking for contact to go down and I hate that in football. I don't want to see Harrogate Town players begging for free-kicks, squealing.

ANGRY: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"We were a bunch of softies tonight.

"We were looking for a reaction after half-time. We huffed and puffed without any real quality."

Harrogate players who were looking forward to a day out at Elland Road will be in danger of playing themselves off the teamsheet if they continue to perform as they did on a cold, wet night in Lancashire.

"This is where you're really tested," said Weaver.

"If you're worth your salt as a scout you might someone who takes the eye but you come along to the next Tuesday game a Salford and go, 'What's he like now on a cold Tuesday night?'

"People will certain people off their list.