Southampton are reportedly eyeing a move for Sunderland winger and Leeds United academy graduate Jack Clarke.

Leeds appeared to have conducted shrewd business when they sold Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur, pocketing a reported £10m for a player who failed to make an impact in London.

However, since joining Sunderland in 2022, the 23-year-old has blossomed into one of the EFL’s most revered attacking outlets. The 2023/24 season was a difficult one for the Black Cats but Clarke thrived, scoring 15 goals in 40 league appearances.

He could potentially get another Premier League chance this summer, with The Telegraph claiming Southampton are looking at the former Leeds prospect. Clarke is said to feature on Southampton’s list of potential targets as they look to assemble a squad capable of competing in the top flight.

Jack Clarke is a product of the Leeds United academy. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Southampton defeated Clarke’s former club, Leeds, in the Championship play-off final. Adam Armstrong scored the decisive goal as the Saints shattered the dreams of the Elland Road faithful.

Clarke is not the only player being liked with a move to Southampton, with former Saints star Adam Lallana reportedly being lined up for an emotional homecoming.