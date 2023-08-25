Swansea recruited Wood from Middlesbrough last year and reports have suggested his former club negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the move.

Michael Carrick’s side could, therefore, be in line for a cash windfall soon.

Mail Online have claimed Southampton have lodged a revised bid of around £8m plus add-ons for Wood, and that the defender is keen on a reunion with his former Swansea boss Russell Martin. The offer is said to be worth around £10m in total.

Nathan Wood joined Swansea City from Middlesbrough in 2022. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Wood has started each of Swansea’s three league games this season, completing 90 minutes in each.

Losing the 21-year-old would be another blow for the Swans, who have already lost their talismanic forward Joel Piroe to Championship rivals Leeds United.

Wood was limited to just 14 senior outings for Middlesbrough and spent time on loan at Crewe Alexandra and Hibernian.