All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Southampton 'make improved bid of £10m' for Swansea City's ex-Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood

Southampton have reportedly made a revised bid for Swansea City’s ex-Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST

Swansea recruited Wood from Middlesbrough last year and reports have suggested his former club negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the move.

Michael Carrick’s side could, therefore, be in line for a cash windfall soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mail Online have claimed Southampton have lodged a revised bid of around £8m plus add-ons for Wood, and that the defender is keen on a reunion with his former Swansea boss Russell Martin. The offer is said to be worth around £10m in total.

Nathan Wood joined Swansea City from Middlesbrough in 2022. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA WireNathan Wood joined Swansea City from Middlesbrough in 2022. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Nathan Wood joined Swansea City from Middlesbrough in 2022. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Wood has started each of Swansea’s three league games this season, completing 90 minutes in each.

Losing the 21-year-old would be another blow for the Swans, who have already lost their talismanic forward Joel Piroe to Championship rivals Leeds United.

Wood was limited to just 14 senior outings for Middlesbrough and spent time on loan at Crewe Alexandra and Hibernian.

However, he has become an integral member of the Swansea squad and has racked up a total of 47 appearances for the club.

Related topics:Nathan WoodSwansea CitySouthamptonRussell MartinLeeds United