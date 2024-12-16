Martin led the Saints back to the Premier League last season, overseeing a play-off final victory over Leeds United. However, life back in the top flight has proven difficult to adapt to.

An unwavering commitment to Martin’s ball-retention philosophy has placed the Saints under intense scrutiny, as has their lowly league position. Martin has been dismissed with Southampton sat rock-bottom of the table on five points.

The club’s under-21s manager, Simon Rusk, has been promoted to the first-team role on a temporary basis.

In a statement, Southampton said: “We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our men’s first-team manager, Russell Martin. Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

“However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the play-off final win in May.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to replace Martin as Southampton boss.

1 . Frontrunners for Southampton job Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to replace Russell Martin as Southampton job. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images Photo Sales