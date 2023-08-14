All Sections
Southampton are reportedly trying to sign Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked defender Mason Holgate.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

The 26-year-old has faded in and out of the picture at Goodison Park in recent years and as per Sky Sports, Southampton are attempting to strike a deal for him.

However, there is reportedly a “big gap” in the percentage of wages Southampton are willing to contribute as part of a loan deal. Everton are also said to prefer a sale.

Leeds and Sheffield United have both been linked with Holgate, who has been on the books of Everton since 2015.

Southampton are reportedly trying to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesSouthampton are reportedly trying to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
He joined the Toffees in 2015, having ascended the youth ranks of Barnsley.

The report claims Holgate is keen on the Southampton move after finding first-team opportunities in the Premier League limited last season.

He made just eight appearances in the top flight, despite Everton enduring a turbulent season and finding themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.

