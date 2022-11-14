Southampton's move for Nathan Jones a boon for emerging British managers, says Rotherham United's Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor has welcomed Southampton’s decision to appoint a Championship manager in Nathan Jones as a real boost for up-and-coming British managers.
Taylor’s Rotherham earned a second-tier draw with Luton Town on Saturday, the team Jones left late last week to take charge of Premier League strugglers Southampton.
Taylor, 40, has bridged the decisions himself this season, with his good work in taking Exeter City into League One recognised by Millers chairman Tony Stewart when he appointed Paul Warne’s successor in October.
The two crossed paths in 2012 when Taylor was a player at Charlton and Jones was just starting his career as Under-21s development coach at the Valley.
"It’s great to see British managers who have learnt their trade in the Championship getting their opportunity at the top level,” said Taylor.
"I know Nathan well from our days together at Charlton. He’s someone who’s done it the right way, he’s earned his stripes and worked through the football pyramid from Under-21s to senior level.
"He's got teams promoted and had success and has done a consistent job.
"Full credit to him and we wish him all the best.”
Critics of Southampton’s appointment point to the fact Jones failed on his one job away from Luton, when he briefly led Stoke City before being sacked, but Taylor says it is important young British coaches are given chance to blossom.
"He had that period at Stoke where it didn’t quite work out and I’m sure he’ll have learnt a lot from that,” said Taylor.
"Sometimes you have to go through that as a manager, the difficult times help you learn more about yourself.
"It’s good that he’s been recognised and it’s as the way football should be. It doesn’t happen often enough.
"There’s various trends that continue to happen, getting the fashionable German or Spanish coach, an Italian or a Dutchman.
"They don’t always work and you need to get rewarded for consistent performances as a player or as a manager, and Nathan has done that.”