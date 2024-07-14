Southgate's future, Kane's struggles - how they reacted to England's Euro 2024 final heartbreak

Here’s a snapshot of how the key figures reacted to England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England manager Gareth Southgate on his future as England manager.

“I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I’m going to talk to the right people and, yeah, it’s just not for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they’ve got now, the age of the squad. Most of this squad are going to be around not just for the World Cup but the next Euros as well. There’s a lot to look forward to but at this moment that’s not any consolation.”

Southgate on the performance

“We have competed until the very end of the final.

“Today we didn’t keep possession of the ball quite well enough, especially when we had defended well.

“When they press you really well, you have got to get out of that pressure and we were not able to do that.

“In the end, that meant they had more control of the game and that can wear you down a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That said, we were still right in there when we got the equaliser, the game was still wide open, and we had a big chance at the end.

“As always in these games, it is fine margins, but I think there were the better team.”

England captain Harry Kane on Southgate’s future

“We made it clear, we love the manager, but that is his decision.

“It is not the time to talk about that now. He will go away and think about it, right now we are all just hurting.”

Kane on the performance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had to show a lot of resilience, me personally, and the whole team as well.

“It has been a difficult ride, we have done extremely well to get here, but ultimately we are going to be judged on this game.

“We wanted to do it so badly for ourselves and the fans, everyone who has believed in us.

“We just didn’t quite keep the same intensity and pressure (after scoring) or keep the ball well enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the last stage of the tournament, there is a lot of tired legs and tired mentality there.

“We just struggled and then got caught with the ball in behind.