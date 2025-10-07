'Special': Why Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic hopes that home victory over Sheffield United is a watershed moment

HULL City manager Sergej Jakirovic's first experience of a Yorkshire derby was a rewarding one.

His hope is that his side's victory over Sheffield United proves to be a watershed moment in the Tigers' season.

For just the second time in 26 matches in East Yorkshire, Hull recorded a clean sheet.

Crucially, it was also accompanied with three points. The only previous time that happened in 2025 was against Plymouth back on March 4.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic celebrates his side's 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the final whistle. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Prior to that, you have to go back to almost 18 months to April 13, 2024 for the previous time that City picked up a league win in front of their own supporters, allied to a shut-out.

Providing some entertainment was a key remit of Jakirovic when he was sworn in by Acun Ilicali. But striking the right balance is essential if you are to progress in the standings. And by definition, keep your job.

The Bosnian has seen enough of the Championship to know that already and while his side's win over the Blades lacked elements of style, it made up for that with substance.

He said: "Psychologically, it is not easy to score two or three goals (to win a game all the time) if you know that we will concede one or two goals. "We have to find a balance between defensive and offensive play for sure.

Hull City players mob keeper Ivor Pandur after his late penalty save against Sheffield United.

"Every win is very important, but this one is also maybe special because of it being a Yorkshire derby.

"I was very lucky to be part of this and the fans were very loud and you could see this was a special game. But we always have good support at home and a one-zero win, three points, is very important for us.

"They are struggling, but for me this is not a realistic picture because I saw almost every one of their games and maybe they deserve a few points more. But if they score a (late) penalty, it's 1-1 and they take a point. This is football."

Just like when Hull signed off for the mid-autumn break in 2024, they have taken 12 points from their opening nine matches, but the mood music seems infinitely better.

Whereas 'Walterball' struggled to resonate with the Tiger nation in the first part of 2024-25, fans are emotionally investing into the Jakirovic era much more than they did when Tim Walter was around.

Three early home wins in the club's opening five games explains one reason why and victories against two 'name' Championship clubs in Southampton and the Blades is also the sort of thing which fosters goodwill.

The next tick in the box would be a maiden away triumph. Next up, the Tigers visit Birmingham on October 18.

As for Hull's start - and his own in English football - Jakirovic is 'satisfied' so far.

He commented: "It's okay. We've taken eight points (in the five games since the previous international break), which is good.

"We are missing three points from (earlier) this season against Blackburn, but we had a lot of problems before this game.