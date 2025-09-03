Stagecoach Est Midlands shows Humberside junior football team that 'we've got you'

Stagecoach East Midlands has said “we’ve got you” to a Humberside football club, by sponsoring one of its junior teams.

The Humberside bus operator has provided training kits of for the Clee Town Owls Under-10s football team with a brand-new kit, featuring the Stagecoach logo.

The club are always looking for new players – you can find out more about Clee Town Owls at https://www.facebook.com/cleetownjfc.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “At Stagecoach, our promise to our communities is that ‘we’ve got you’ – clearly this means that, where we can, we consider that it is important for us to give back to the local community and support the people and families who ride our buses.

Clee Town Owls Under-10's

“When we found out about Clee Town Owls, it was very clear that they are a dedicated group of your people from our local community. So, we hope that our backing will help them to continue to represent our community with pride, both on and off the pitch.”