Barnsley centre-back Mads Andersen is on the verge of a move to the Premier League.

The Danish defender is set to join Luton Town for a fee which eclipses the £2m club record they paid the Reds for Carlton Morris last year once formalities are completed.

Andersen's departure is a further blow to a club which lost manager Michael Duff and his assistant Martin Patterson to Swansea City this month, but an expected one.

Andersen had only one year left of his Oakwell contract and stayed loyal after the 2022 relegation to League One. Barnsley narrowly missed out on a return to the Championship this summer when they lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final.

OUTSTANDING: Mads Andersen was arguably League One's best centre-back last season at Barnsley

Andersen was arguably the best centre-back in the division last season, so it is no surprise he has been picked off by a higher-ranked club.

Since joining from AC Horsens in 2019, the now-25-year-old has made over 150 league appearances for Barnsley, and was a key part of the team which reached the 2021 Championship play-offs under Valerien Ismael.

The Hatters are preparing for their first season back in the top division since it was rebranded as the Premier League.