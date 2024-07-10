IPSWICH TOWN are poised to complete a £30m double deal for Hull City duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene shortly.

The Premier League newcomers have won the race to sign coveted defender Greaves, who has completed a medical and have agreed an £18m package to sign winger Philogene - despite rival interest from Everton and Crystal Palace.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that England under-21 international Philogene was destined for Merseyside after a deal had been struck, but the 22-year-old is expected to head to Suffolk.

Meanwhile, former Tigers loanee Liam Delap is poised to join his former team-mates at Portman Road after an agreement was reached with Manchester City.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Hull have been forced to cash in on their star assets to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations after unsuccessfully pushing the boat out last season in a failed attempt to reach the Premier League.

But despite the impending departure of Greaves and Philogene - allied to some other expected exits - owner Acun Ilicali has vowed that City will bring in some new signings shortly, with deals for a new striker and a right-back likely to be struck by the weekend.

On Greaves and Philogene, he said: "I'm sure that the fans also understand, so very probably they're going to be in the Premier League next year and the deal can be finished in a few days if nothing unexpected happens.

"Of course, I'm not happy, I'm sad. First of all, both of them are very good boys and I like them a lot, especially Greaves.

"He has been here since I came, and I have a special relationship with him, but he mentioned to me that he wants to go to the Premier League.

"That's what, of course, all of the players (not just Hull) want, so when he says something like that, my only concern will be his happiness, so I'm sad, but of course, for the club, we will see if it is going to be positive or negative, because now, of course, new players will come."

Ilicali has confirmed that the East Yorkshire club are open to the prospect of Ryan Giles moving out to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

City bought Giles to the club on loan from Luton Town in January and had an obligation to buy the player in the summer window for £4m, as part of the original deal which took him to the MKM Stadium on loan.

Hull are willing to let Giles go immediately, although Boro are keen on an initial loan with a permanent deal.

Giles spent a very successful season-long loan at Boro in 2022-23.

Ilicali added: "About Giles, if he wants to go to Middlesbrough, we will let him go. For me, players' happiness is the most important thing."

Another City player in Jean Michael Seri is attracting interest in Saudi Arabia, while fringe players Ryan Longman and Jason Lokilo could also move on shortly.