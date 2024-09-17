'Starving' Huddersfield Town signing Freddie Ladapo on making up for lost time and Kieran McKenna

WHEN Freddie Ladapo joined Charlton Athletic on loan in the January window, he said that he wasn’t just hungry for first-team action, but ‘starving’ in his words.

Huddersfield Town’s recent signing made eight starts for the Addicks, while on loan from Ipswich in the second half of 2023-24.

It didn’t really sate his appetite in truth. A two-year contract with the Terriers after leaving Portman Road affords him the chance of substantial nourishment over a longer period of time.

The former Rotherham United striker, chasing the fourth promotion of his career from the third tier, made his debut from the bench in Saturday’s handsome 4-0 Roses victory at Bolton Wanderers.

Recent Huddersfield Town signing Freddie Ladapo. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

His immediate aim is getting up to speed quickly in terms of match minutes - to enable Terriers followers to start seeing the best of him sooner rather than later.

Ladapo, 31, said: “That (Charlton) move happened in January and with this move, I feel I can get a good run at it and will be able to build things, gain my fitness and catch up to speed with the rest of the players as they will be fitter.

"Hopefully it won’t take many games.

"I definitely feel very confident. I feel more confident in terms of the team I am stepping into because I could see it’s been a positive start and I could also see where there were some bits where I feel I can come and implement my stuff into the team as well.”

Despite being used sparingly in the final year of his time at Ipswich, Ladapo remains effusive in his praise of head coach Kieran McKenna and says he learnt plenty from working at close quarters with one of the sharpest coaching minds in the country.

London-born Ladapo, who knows Town players Ben Wiles, Mickel Miller and Josh Koroma from his time across Yorkshire at Rotherham, continued: “I learnt a lot. He’s a fantastic manager who has managed through the leagues.

"Even before he came to Ipswich, he was an assistant manager in a Premier League team.