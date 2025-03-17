BRADFORD City captain Richie Smallwood has pledged that players and staff will ‘stay calm’ after the automatic promotion chasers suffered back-to-back League Two defeats for just the second time this season.

City’s magnificent 10-match winning streak at Valley Parade came to an end on a hugely frustrating afternoon last Saturday against lowly Tranmere Rovers, who became the first side to win at BD8 at league level since late October.

It followed defeat against another side struggling in the bottom half of the table in Gillingham on the previous weekend.

Second-placed City return to action on home soil against the division’s form side in Colchester United this coming weekend, with the U’s, under the management of ex-Huddersfield Town chief Danny Cowley - now up into the play-off positions.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The U’s have won their last five league matches and are unbeaten in their past 13 games, triumphing in nine.

Smallwood said: "It’s about staying calm, dusting ourselves down and analysing it (Tranmere) and coming back fresh mentally and physically for Colchester.

"You are never going to win every home game towards the end of the season. Football doesn’t work like that.

"We wished there was a game on Tuesday and you always feel better with a Saturday-Tuesday than a Saturday-Saturday which makes it a long week at this stage of the season. But the schedule is the schedule.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has led Colchester - Bradford City's next opponents - from relegation contenders to play-off challengers over a sensational run. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"They (Colchester) are fighting for something good as well. They will be full of confidence, like we were two games ago. But the confidence is still there after two defeats.”

City missed the goalscoring presence of Alex Pattison, Antoni Sarcevic and Bobby Pointon - not to mention Andy Cook - last weekend on a day when fellow promotion aspirants Walsall, Doncaster and Notts County also fortunately dropped points, for Bradford’s sake.

Smallwood continued: "We are still second and have got to try and concentrate on ourselves. We have got no control on anyone else.

"If we can do that until the end of the season, we can put in our best performance.