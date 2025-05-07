AS SOON as Rob Street arrived at Doncaster Rovers in January, Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne were on his case.

The Rovers loanee didn’t mind one bit. And it has reaped a harvest.

A willing runner and worker of defences, blessed with pace and stamina, the Lincoln City forward discovered his predatory side at Doncaster, netting 12 goals in 22 league appearances, including the two which helped the club clinch the League Two title at Notts County on Saturday.

He heads back to Lincoln as a better player and Rovers’ loss is likely to be the Imps’ gain.

Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street opens the scoring in the club's promotion-clinching win over Bradford City. Street struck twice as Rovers won the League 2 title at Notts County seven days later. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: "It has been really enjoyable playing in this team.

"The manager and Cliff make their mark on you and every day, you have to be on it and it’s what I enjoy, people pushing me and trying to improve me as a player.

"At the end of the day, if you play at the top end, you do get judged on your stats and it’s something I have always wanted to improve on - score on a more regular basis.

"Maybe in previous times, I have been a bit unselfish. You still have to do the hard yards, but working on my movement and getting in more scoring positions regularly has really helped me."

Grant McCann and assistant Cliff Bryne. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

After some productive loan spells earlier in his career, Street enjoyed his best yet at Rovers, with the 23-year-old also living proof that you don’t have to come through club academies to succeed.

He was released by Palace at the age of eight, only to return at 15. Instead of coming through the academy system, he played Sunday League football for Whyteleafe Juniors and at county level for Surrey.

He added: "Everyone’s journey is different. Some players’ come into it a bit later. I came into it in a good time at the start of under-16s and saw other sides of the game.

“I have not been given luxuries early on and it does shape you as a person going forward and gives you that fire in your belly.

"You get your loan experiences and it's all about learning and trying to be a sponge and get as much information about people and learn about yourself.

"You have to go and get experiences and you cannot get them in an academy - playing for three points and in front of crowds and people’s livelihoods.