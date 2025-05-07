Stellar Doncaster Rovers loanee Rob Street on tough love from Grant McCann and finally showing his selfish side in successful League Two title charge
The Rovers loanee didn’t mind one bit. And it has reaped a harvest.
A willing runner and worker of defences, blessed with pace and stamina, the Lincoln City forward discovered his predatory side at Doncaster, netting 12 goals in 22 league appearances, including the two which helped the club clinch the League Two title at Notts County on Saturday.
He heads back to Lincoln as a better player and Rovers’ loss is likely to be the Imps’ gain.
He said: "It has been really enjoyable playing in this team.
"The manager and Cliff make their mark on you and every day, you have to be on it and it’s what I enjoy, people pushing me and trying to improve me as a player.
"At the end of the day, if you play at the top end, you do get judged on your stats and it’s something I have always wanted to improve on - score on a more regular basis.
"Maybe in previous times, I have been a bit unselfish. You still have to do the hard yards, but working on my movement and getting in more scoring positions regularly has really helped me."
After some productive loan spells earlier in his career, Street enjoyed his best yet at Rovers, with the 23-year-old also living proof that you don’t have to come through club academies to succeed.
He was released by Palace at the age of eight, only to return at 15. Instead of coming through the academy system, he played Sunday League football for Whyteleafe Juniors and at county level for Surrey.
He added: "Everyone’s journey is different. Some players’ come into it a bit later. I came into it in a good time at the start of under-16s and saw other sides of the game.
“I have not been given luxuries early on and it does shape you as a person going forward and gives you that fire in your belly.
"You get your loan experiences and it's all about learning and trying to be a sponge and get as much information about people and learn about yourself.
"You have to go and get experiences and you cannot get them in an academy - playing for three points and in front of crowds and people’s livelihoods.
“It’s been massively important for my journey in getting out and playing games."