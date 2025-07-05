Stephen Humphrys on boarding the Bradford City 'train' and an admission regarding Barnsley FC departure

SOMETIMES appearances can be deceptive.

In terms of size and build, recent Bradford City recruit Stephen Humphrys may look like a quintessential target man, but there's more to him than meets the eye.

His previous manager Conor Hourihane soon cottoned onto that fact at Barnsley.

After being handed the reins in the spring, he switched him to an attacking role out wide and did not view him as a conventional number nine at all.

Former Barnsley forward Stephen Humphrys, who recently joined Yorkshire rivals Bradford City. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The Reds chief labelled Humphrys as a 'dribbler' with the 'X-Factor', bestowing plenty of praise in his direction in the process.

The move got the best out of the Lancastrian in a late-season renaissance and his new boss Graham Alexander also sees him in a similar role.

Humphrys told The Yorkshire Post: "That was one of the main things that the manager wanted to clarify - that the way he wants to play is not at all with me as a target man.

"He wants someone who will come off the last line and link up, but also run in behind.

Humphrys pictured at his Bradford City unveiling. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC

"We have some good number 10s who are going to run on and it gives me the space.

"As a 'nine' in this team, I will be able to get on the ball and dribble and create chances a lot more than most of last season when I was a target man really.

"I wanted to make sure he (Alexander) understood I didn’t want to be that and he wanted to make me feel comfortable that was not what I was brought in for. He wants me to link play up and get into the box.

"Once I clarified that, it was ‘where do I sign?’.

"It’s the kind of train you don’t want to miss and be a big part of it.

"I want to be a source of more momentum and an important player in the team.

"I have never shied away from wanting to be the main player in attack (at teams) and be the first name on the team sheet.

"I have got a really good feeling about it. It ticks a lot of boxes.”

Meanwhile, Humphrys has shed light on his exit from Barnsley after deciding to move on at the conclusion of his existing deal, which expired at the end of June.

The Oldham-born player, whose former clubs include Wigan Athletic and Hearts, had joined the Oakwell outfit at the end of the last summer window and scored nine goals in 2024-25.

He finished the last campaign with a goal flurry, netting five times in the Reds’ final five fixtures of a decidedly mixed season.

The 27-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with City, commented: "In the first week after the (2024-25) season finished, Conor called me and said: ‘Look, I really want you to stay, I think you will be a big part of next season’.

"He wanted to play with wingers and really liked me on the left wing and kind of wanted to build the team with me in it.

"It was music to my ears and he said they were going to get a contract offer sent over to me.

"Because of the relationship I had with Conor, it was a case of letting him know rather than going through agents.

"Up until the last couple of weeks of the time off (in pre-season), I didn’t actually receive an official offer.

"I called Conor and said: ‘Look, I want to stay and I’m just wondering where this contract offer is.’

"He said they’d heard through the grapevine (of) the kind of (rival) offers you have been getting and that they didn’t think they’d be able to match it.

"I said: ‘Still send me an offer because I wanted to stay.’ But I got an offer through and he was right.

"I just called him and said: ‘Thanks for everything, I wish I could have continued with you’ as I really do think he got the best out of me in the system we played. We wished each other all the best, really.

“He obviously wanted me to stay, but understood that having only retired recently (as a player), that it’s a short career and you have to get the most out of it that you can."

Humphrys is among a number of new signings who will be on parade at City next term.

Fellow forward Will Swan recently arrived from Crawley Town, while wing-backs Ibou Touray and Josh Neufville joined at the conclusion of their previous deals with Stockport County and AFC Wimbledon respectively.