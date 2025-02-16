Steve Evans blasts 'atrocious refereeing' as Rotherham United slip to controversial Reading loss

Rotherham manager Steve Evans described Thomas Parsons’ performance as “atrocious” after the referee awarded a stoppage-time penalty from which Reading snatched a 2-1 victory in League One.

Reading had led 1-0 at half-time through top scorer Harvey Knibbs but Sam Nombe levelled for Rotherham from a spot-kick in the 57th minute.

With the game heading for a draw, Parsons adjudged Millers defender Zak Jules to have fouled Knibbs and the striker slid home a penalty in the fourth minute of added time for his 13th goal of the season.

“It was very soft,” said Evans.

“Zak’s arms are up so he gives the referee an option to give a penalty. And it looked like he was willing to take that option if he was given one.

“We’re on the wrong end of some atrocious decisions. For me, the standard of refereeing is now getting to the stage where every manager is getting concerned.

“That was an atrocious performance from the match official.”

On the defeat, Evans said: “In the first half, there wasn’t really a lot in the game. But I didn’t think that we were really at it. I’m probably pleased that we went in only 1-0 down and not 2-0 down.

“We came out for the second half and we changed the shape, changed the system. There was just one team trying to win the game.

“We were totally dominant, we were attacking it and opening up Reading with ease.

"But for the referee to be able to do that at the end, I really feel for the boys.”

Evans, pictured, has a long history of criticising referees, for decisions that have gone against his side, throughout much of his career.

“I have to believe it’s not personal,” he added.

“Otherwise, I wouldn’t sleep at night.”

Reading stayed ninth in League One, closing the gap on the play-off places to one point.

“In the first half, I thought that the boys were outstanding,” said Reading manager Noel Hunt.

“After a three-game week, after the way that they have managed themselves, I’m really proud of them.

“We could have scored another couple of goals. We had one chance off the post, one off the line after a scramble and maybe had a potential penalty.

“Harvey (Knibbs) has been brilliant, he’s been a class act. He was in and around the area for his first goal and then gets the penalty.

“It was a stonewall pen. The referee has done great to see it but I think that everyone in the stadium saw it.

“But the ref still had the courage to give it and it was the right decision – and from which Harvey scored.

“I thought that we had got stronger as the game went on, especially later on in the second half.”

Reading: Pereira, Craig, Mbengue, Bindon, Garcia (Kanu 90), Knibbs, Wing, Savage, Campbell (Abrefa 87), Wareham (Camara 68), Ehibhatiomhan (Bodin 87). Unused substitutes: Button, Rushesha, Holzman.

Rotherham: Phillips, Rafferty, Odofin, Jules, James, Mpanzu, Humphreys, Powell, Sibley (Wilks 76), Hugill (Clarke-Harris 76), Nombe (Kayode 90). Unused substitutes: Dawson, Holmes, Green, Hatton.