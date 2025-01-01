STEVE EVANS labelled his Rotherham side “outstanding” after they picked up just their second away win of the season with a 1-0 League One success at Lincoln City.

​Joe Powell picked the perfect time to score his first goal for the club, taking advantage of a goalkeeping error to secure the points in the 85th minute and end a three-game winless run.

“I thought the performance was outstanding from start to finish,” said Evans. “The one goal just doesn’t do the performance justice. Michael Skubala is a good coach, but he was perplexed today – they couldn’t get near us for long, long spells.

“It was a thoroughly deserved win against a decent side. We played plenty of good football, especially in the second half, but we were starting to think a goal wasn’t going to come.

FIRST-TIMER: Joe Powell scored the winning goal - his first for the club - as Rotherham United beat hosts Lincoln City 1-0. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We left some big players out and brought some in who have been crying out for an opportunity – the staff were falling off their chairs when I told them what the side was going to be.

“I’m not going to get carried away because we’ve won one game, but I think the supporters will be happy.”

On Powell, who struck the decisive goal, he added: “He must get frustrated with me every week as I keep shouting at him because he is such a talented boy and I keep demanding more from him and you can see why.”

Imps goalkeeper George Wickens kept the Millers at bay with several saves throughout, including four in a two-minute second-half spell, but his sloppy clearance was pounced on with just five minutes to go, with Powell stabbing a shot into the net from 10 yards out.

HAPPY DAYS: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans animated on the touchline. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Mallik Wilks had the game’s first real chance after 20 minutes, with his low shot well saved by Wickens, while a minute later he stretched for Joe Rafferty’s terrific cross, but could only prod his effort over the bar.

Zak Jules then headed Alex MacDonald’s cross narrowly wide as the Millers began to assert control.

City finally had a shot on target, with Jack Moylan bringing a diving save out of Dillon Phillips after 41 minutes, before the United goalkeeper then did even better to keep out a curling Moylan effort on the stroke of half-time.

Wickens was again called into action just before the hour mark, producing a fine save to deny Sam Nombe before having to rush out in order to block Shaun McWilliams’ follow up.

A minute later, Wickens pushed away Cameron Humphreys’ fierce shot and clawed away Hakeem Odoffin’s header from the resultant corner.

With City rarely threatening Phillips’ goal, United then pounced late on, with Powell scoring the decisive goal.

​Lincoln City: Wickens, Darikwa, Jackson, O'Connor, Roughan, McGrandles, Hamilton, Makama, House (Bayliss 76), Moylan (Duffy 76), Cadamarteri (Draper 65). Unused substitutes: Pardington, Jefferies, Street, Okoro.

Rotherham: Phillips, Rafferty, Odofin, Jules, James, Humphreys, McWilliams, MacDonald (Bramall 80), Nombe, Powell, Wilks. Unused substitutes: Dawson, McCart, Holmes, Green, Clarke-Harris, Hugill.