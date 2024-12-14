Rotherham United boss Steve Evans praised Andre Green for helping inspire their 3-0 win over Northampton Town at New York Stadium.

Green recorded an assist and his first goal for the club on his return to the starting line-up after more than a year out through injury.

It helped fire Rotherham to a third straight home league victory as they look to power up the table after a poor start, with Jonson Clarke-Harris bagging a brace.

Evans said: “It is amazing what happens when we get our big players out on the pitch and have time on the training ground.

“I hadn’t seen a lot of Andre. He has got himself really fit and really bright. He was surprised when I told him he was going to be in the starting XI.

Steve Evans hailed Andre Green for his impact against Northampton Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

“He has quality and has absolute class. He is unlucky not to have set up three or four more. He is a game-changer. He is a massive player.

“To a man, they were outstanding and that’s the benchmark now.”

Clarke-Harris nodded Rotherham in front with just three minutes on the clock as he found space at the back post to convert Sam Nombe’s cross.

He was also in the right place at the right time to slot home the second after being picked out expertly by Green after 34 minutes.

Green got in on the act himself to extend the lead early in the second half as he lashed in from close range following a corner Northampton could not clear.

Northampton had chances of their own but both Jon Guthrie and Cameron McGeehan found goalkeeper Dillon Phillips when presented with good openings.

Rotherham could have extended their lead further with Joe Powell and Mallik Wilks firing just off target in the second half.

Powell also saw an effort rattle the crossbar and Hakeem Odoffin headed just over the bar.

Northampton’s interim manager Ian Sampson was disappointed his side could not follow up their win against Peterborough.

He said: “It was a case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show, I think.

“I did not think we had the energy we had on Monday but that is no excuse. They were better than us.

“You know what to expect. You do your best to compete against them but we did not win enough first or second balls.

“It is a reaction we have got to look for going forward.

“It was really disappointing from the first two minutes when we gave them the initiative.

“We can debate whether it was offside or not but that probably summed up the way we played for the rest of the game.