JORDAN ROBERTS’ 10th league goal of the season condemned misfiring Doncaster to a fifth defeat in their last six league games.

The midfielder’s 13th minute strike proved the difference between the two sides as Boro stretched their impressive unbeaten run to five games in their quest to get promoted to League One.

Defeat for Boro also means they have now won just one of their last 13 league matches, in what is proving to be a miserable finish to the season.

Roberts’ second goal was just what Boro needed as he rifled left-footed into the bottom left corner at the Lamex Stadium.

STRUGGLE: Doncaster Rovers' manager Danny Schofield Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Striker Danny Rose shot wide after just one minute as Stevenage gave the visitors a worrying warning shot.

And less than a minute later midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey volleyed just wide of the target.

Moments later fellow midfielder Jake Taylor blasted wide of the left upright as Boro kept the pressure on for an early opener.

That came in the 13th minute when Roberts held his nerve under pressure to power left-footed into the bottom left corner.

Taylor had a great chance to double the lead just before the half hour mark, but the Welshman fired over the bar from the edge of the area.

Centre-forward Jamie Reid thought he’d bagged the second goal on the stroke of half-time, but Rovers shot-stopper Jonathan Mitchell thwarted him with a smart save.

Rovers boss Danny Schofield made two substitutions at the break to fresh things up as his side went in search of an equaliser.

And hitman Kyle Hurst tested Boro keeper Timothee Lo-Tutala with powerful drive seven minutes after the resumption for the visitors’ first chance of the contest.

Rose crashed a shot against the bar and midfielder Jake Reeves forced a decent save from Mitchwell as Rovers were outplayed and looked devoid of idea in another disappointing showing.

Stevenage: Lo-Tutala; Wildin, Sweeney, Piergianni, Clark; Forster-Caskey (Bostwick 87); Gibey, Roberts, Taylor (Reeves 56); Rose, Reid. Unused substitutes: Campbell, Smith, Horgan, Ptzybek.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell; Faulkner, Nelson (Williams 45), Long; Brown, Close, Ravenhill, Molynuex; Barlow, Agard (Goodman 45), Hurst (Miller 78). Unused substitutes: Seaman, Degruchy, Bottomley.